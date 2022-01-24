Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Walnut Park

A suspect was taken into custody after a Los Angeles County SWAT team was called to a home in Walnut Park after he allegedly fired shots from a rooftop Monday morning, officials said.

Authorities were called to a home in the 2500 block of Sale Place, located near the intersection of Santa Fe and Broadway avenues following multiple calls to 911. The initial caller stated an active shooter was firing shots from a rooftop.

Arriving deputies found a man on the roof of a home and the department says they found a gun in the home’s garden. Neighbors told investigators they did not recognize the suspect and do not believe he lives in the area.

Crisis negotiators were also called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Those in the area were asked to shelter in place and the public was temporarily asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately released.

