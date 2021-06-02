Expand / Collapse search

LASD reports 95% increase in homicides compared to same time period in 2020

By KJ Hiramoto
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
LASD to issue more concealed weapon permits

The decision comes as Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released startling statistics about the increase in crime over the last year.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released startling numbers about the increase in crime over the last year.

According to Villanueva, Los Angeles County reported a 95% increase in homicides compared to the same time period in 2020. In addition, the county is also seeing a 40% increase in grand theft auto and a 7.8% increase in rape.

In the wake of the county's increase in violent crimes, the Sheriff said during Wednesday's briefing that LASD will allow residents a chance to apply for concealed weapon permits (CCW).

Below is the full briefing by Villanueva:

Qualified residents of legal age can click here for more information on CCW and the application process.