LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June.

Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.

Police did not offer any description of a potential suspect, nor did they provide any information as to what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what led to Bullock's death is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.