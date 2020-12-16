LASD launches homicide investigation in South Gate neighborhood

An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a South Gate neighborhood off Tweedy Boulevard on Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

LASD Lt. Brandon Dean said homicide detectives were called in to assist the South Gate Police Department with a death investigation around 6:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of Nebraska Avenue.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

