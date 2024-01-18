LASD honors longtime reserve deputy sheriff

Becky Derrick is celebrating 51 years of service as a Los Angeles County Reserve Deputy Sheriff.

"It’s amazing," said Derrick. "You can’t think about the time because it goes by so fast."

Derrick started her journey in 1973 at the age of 26 when she graduated from the academy. Recalling those early days, she reveals the challenges women faced, including mandatory skirts and heels.

"Women did not work patrol; all we could do was the complaint desk and fingerprint," she reminisces.

Despite the limitations, Derrick’s leadership qualities and determination shone through.

"It was frustrating because I’ve always been a leader, a teacher, and that didn’t sit well with me," she said.

The hurdles extended to carrying her weapon in a purse.

"Yes, a very large purse, there was a holster sown inside this purse, and if you needed your weapon, you had to first undo your purse and take your weapon out," Derrick said.

Slowly through the years, positive changes for women began to take place in the department allowing them to work in different fields.

"I worked Catalina Island, domestic violence, narcotics, and gang detail. I’ve done a lot of fun things, and dangerous things too," Derrick said.

Colleagues speak glowingly of Becky's impact. Tom Horton, a Reserve Deputy Sheriff, marvels at the transformation of women in the sheriff's department over the last 50 years. John Johnston, another colleague, describes Becky as a "living time capsule" of women's contributions to law enforcement.

As Becky looks toward the future, retirement and travel, she said, "This is going to be a lot of go and see because I’m no spring chicken.

On Friday, the LA County Sheriff’s Department will hold a celebration honoring Derrick for her 51 years of service.