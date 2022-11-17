LASD deputy kills suspect armed with 2 knives in Santa Clarita

A man who authorities say was armed with two knives was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. during a suspected burglary in progress in a neighborhood located near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the armed suspect allegedly lunged at them when one of the deputies opened fire.

The suspect was hit by gunfire, and they were declared dead at the scene. Their name has not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

