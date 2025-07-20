Local business raising money for families of 3 LASD deputies killed in explosion

The Brief Three Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were killed in an explosion at an East LA training facility on Friday. Officials are still investigating what led to the blast that killed Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn. Watch Three Apparel, a local clothing company, is helping raise money for the victim's families.



The law enforcement community is coming together to help the families of three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies who were killed in an explosion this week.

The backstory:

Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus and William Osborn were killed on July 18, in a devastating explosion at the LASD's Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Friday morning. According to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, the three of them had more than 70 years of experience on the force.

The FBI and the ATF are still investigating what led to the explosion.

"There's a lot more that we don't know than what we do know," Luna said in a press conference on Friday. "But our intent is to look at this from the very beginning and figure out what it is exactly that caused this tragic event."

Investigators say the explosion may be linked to a Santa Monica apartment complex, where bomb squad officials found grenades in a storage unit earlier in the week.

What you can do:

In the aftermath of the explosion, a local clothing company is raising money to help the families of the fallen deputies.

Watch Three Apparel, which is owned by a local law enforcement officer and veteran, is selling T-shirts honoring the three detectives. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go directly to the families, according to the company.

The shirts feature an LASD badge with a black ribbon and wings, along with the words "Three heroes, one legacy," as well as the deputies' names. Several sizes are already on backorder according to the company's website.

More information about Watch Three Apparel's fundraiser can be found on their website, or by tapping or clicking here.