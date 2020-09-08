LASD deputies arrest 17 'anarchists' at South LA protest following shooting death of Dijon Kizzee

Expand / Collapse search
LOS ANGELES - For the fourth night in a row, a crowd of protesters gathered near the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s station over the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee. Deputies arrested 17 people looking to stir up trouble after engaging with what authorities described as a more “aggressive, anarchist” group than in previous nights.

LASD told FOX 11 they gave the crowd an order to disperse when the crowd began “gearing up” and was standing in the street at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Normandie Avenue.

When the order was ignored, LASD began using crowd control munitions to push the crowd down Normandie, and many of them fled into nearby neighborhoods.

Fourth night of protests in South LA

Arrests in South LA Tuesday night. Where protesters have taken to the streets for four nights in a row over the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee.

The sheriff's department does not believe those they arrested are from the South LA community and came to the protest to agitate.

Deputies also told FOX 11 they recovered knives, poles, and fireworks from those they arrested.

They also confiscated their gear, including shields and fake “press” helmets.

