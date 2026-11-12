LA County Sheriff's deputy hurt in Calabasas rollover crash
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CALABASAS, Calif. - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was rushed to the hospital after their patrol vehicle overturned when another driver allegedly ran a red light in Calabasas on Thursday morning.
What we know:
The collision was reported just before 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Calabasas Road and Parkway Calabasas.
Sheriff's officials said the deputy became trapped before they were rushed and taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle are currently unknown.
Details about the deputy were not released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.