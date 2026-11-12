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LA County Sheriff's deputy hurt in Calabasas rollover crash

By
FOX 11
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Published November 12, 2026 9:37 AM PST
Published November 12, 2026 9:37 AM PST
article

CALABASAS, Calif. - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was rushed to the hospital after their patrol vehicle overturned when another driver allegedly ran a red light in Calabasas on Thursday morning. 

What we know:

The collision was reported just before 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Calabasas Road and Parkway Calabasas. 

Sheriff's officials said the deputy became trapped before they were rushed and taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The conditions of the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle are currently unknown.

Details about the deputy were not released. The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentCrime and Public SafetyCalabasas