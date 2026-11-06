DOJ: Meghan Markle's father Thomas stashed child porn in Los Angeles storage

The Brief Thomas Wayne Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida on a federal criminal complaint alleging possession of child sexual abuse material. FBI agents executed federal search warrants on two Los Angeles-area storage units rented by Markle since 2008, seizing dozens of suspected items. Markle faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, while authorities continue investigating international ties to the material.



Thomas Wayne Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been taken into federal custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation centered on two Los Angeles storage facilities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California.

Federal authorities allege the 82-year-old maintained explicit images depicting himself and minor girls inside Southern California units he kept under lease for nearly two decades.

What we know:

Federal law enforcement authorities arrested Markle, of Lakeland, Florida, on a federal criminal complaint charging him with one count of possession of child pornography, the DOJ revealed on Friday.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, the Southern California connection became focal to the case after investigators learned Markle maintained two storage units in the Los Angeles area. Federal agents established that Markle had rented both Los Angeles-area units since 2008, maintaining them continuously through auto-pay transactions as recently as last month.

Pursuant to judicially authorized search warrants, FBI special agents entered and searched both Los Angeles units, seizing approximately 78 items that included slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

RELATED: Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. arrested in Florida on possession of child pornography

The court affidavit describes three specific images recovered during the operation: two depicting an adult man identified by a witness as Markle alongside a nude prepubescent girl, and a third depicting a nude prepubescent girl in what appears to be a motel chain room in the Philippines. Federal prosecutors note that additional seized photographs appear to depict Markle with children in various stages of undress.

The arrest itself happened on Friday at a senior living facility in Lakeland, Florida, near Tampa, handled by FBI agents operating alongside local and international law enforcement partners.

What we don't know:

Big questions remain about just how long this was going on and how much material exists across California and overseas. While tips from people in the Philippines pointed investigators to the two Los Angeles storage units, police in Florida haven't shared full details about how the arrest went down.

Investigators also haven't said whether any of the photos or videos were taken while Markle lived in Los Angeles, or if the units were simply used to stash them. The specific locations of the storage units in Los Angeles were not disclosed.

Authorities in Mexico and the Philippines have reportedly been looking into Markle over similar materials found in homes and storage spots there. For now, it’s still unclear if those international investigations will become part of the U.S. federal case.

Timeline:

The investigation developed rapidly over recent weeks, originating with international tips before focusing on Southern California assets.

In October 2026, law enforcement officials learned of an individual who signed an affidavit regarding the discovery of suspected CSAM among Markle's possessions in the Philippines. Agents then interviewed a second individual who revealed that Markle rented a storage unit in the Los Angeles area, leading agents directly to the first unit before further intelligence uncovered the second.

Records confirmed Markle maintained lease agreements and regular payments on both Los Angeles storage properties dating back to 2008, keeping them active through October 2026.

Following judicial authorization, FBI agents conducted the search of the two Los Angeles locations, cataloging and seizing roughly 78 evidentiary items. On Friday, November 6, 2026, federal agents executed his arrest in Florida, setting his initial federal court appearance in the Middle District of Florida.

What they're saying:

Officials across federal law enforcement and the Department of Justice underscored the severity of the charges and the significance of the recovered evidence.

"Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law."

"The FBI and our partners have arrested Thomas Markel Sr. after an FBI investigation revealed he was in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida. This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide. Thank you to FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, our Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and our partners who executed quickly in this case."

Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, emphasized the role community members play in bringing long-concealed materials to light: "This case highlights the importance of the involvement of the public, even if it’s a family member or close friend, to be vigilant and speak up if they have information on individuals they suspect may be preying on and exploiting our children. We remind the public that anyone with information regarding the exploitation of our most vulnerable, is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, also released a statement regarding the allegations:

"I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

What's next:

Following his arrest, Markle is scheduled to make his initial appearance in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa. While his initial hearing took place in Florida, the main criminal case is being handled by federal prosecutors in California.

If convicted on the federal possession charge, Markle faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

What you can do:

Federal authorities urge anyone with knowledge or evidence related to the exploitation of minors to contact law enforcement. Tips can be submitted directly to local police departments or to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Members of the public can also report suspected child sexual abuse material and related concerns through official online reporting portals managed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and federal investigative branches.