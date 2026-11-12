Wrong-way driver crash kills 3 on 91 Freeway in Riverside

The Brief Three people died in a three-vehicle crash involving a suspected wrong-way driver and a big rig on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside early Thursday. A fourth person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, and westbound lanes near 14th Street remain impacted during the morning commute. Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities, confirmed which vehicles they occupied, or determined what led to the wrong-way driving.



Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a big rig on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside early Thursday morning, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 14th Street, following reports of a wrong-way driver traveling at high speeds.

Witnesses reported a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near University Avenue, moving at a high rate of speed and swerving between other vehicles.

Shortly afterward, a three-vehicle crash was reported on the westbound 91 Freeway east of 14th Street.



The collision involved a big rig, a black sedan and a white SUV.

Video from the scene showed a black sedan or small SUV with extensive front-end damage facing the wrong direction in freeway lanes. A yellow tarp covered part of the driver’s side.



The video also showed a badly damaged, light-colored SUV against a concrete barrier along the shoulder and a big rig stopped nearby.



According to a CHP dispatcher, three people died at the scene.

An on-scene news videographer also reported that a fourth person was transported to a hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the three people killed or confirmed which vehicles they were occupying.

The condition of the fourth person reportedly transported to a hospital remains unknown.

It is also unclear what led to the suspected wrong-way driving.

Freeway closure and traffic impacts

Caltrans District 8 warned drivers of the expected impacts throughout the morning on westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near 14th Street were because of the crash.



Maintenance crews were on scene assisting with cleanup operations while CHP continued its investigation.



The closure affected a major route for drivers traveling west through Riverside toward Corona and Orange County during the morning commute.



Caltrans urged motorists to seek alternate routes if possible and reported no estimated time for the freeway to fully reopen.



Drivers can check the latest freeway conditions through Caltrans QuickMap ⁠.