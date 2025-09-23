Las Vegas launches 'Fabulous 5-Day Sale': See the deals

The Brief Las Vegas has launched its first-ever citywide sale on resorts, entertainment, and attractions to gain more visitors. The "Fabulous 5-Day Sale" runs from through Friday, Sept. 26 and includes various deals like room discounts and resort fee matching. This initiative is a response to a recent decline in tourism, with visitor numbers down 8% through July compared to last year.



‘Fabulous 5-Day Sale’

What we know:

The "Fabulous 5-Day Sale" is the "first-ever Vegas-wide sale," according to the city's tourism website.

The sale runs through Friday, Sept. 26.

Offers include discounts, upgrades, resort fee matching, food and drink credits, and attraction offers.

Participating casinos and deals

Local perspective:

Here are some of the participating resorts and deals that are being offered:

Caesars Entertainment: Up to 50% off room rates at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Horseshoe Las Vegas and resort fee match via F&B credit at Paris Las Vegas, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, The Cromwell and Caesars Palace.

Planet Hollywood: Suite rates using code "LVSTE" and 50% off room rates.

Circa Resort & Casino: $400 all-in price includes $100 dining credit, $100 beverage credit, and a daybed at Stadium Swim. Two-night stay, Sunday–Thursday.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: 20% off, complimentary nightly resort fee and $50 daily food & beverage credit plus free parking at Vegas’ newest luxury resort.

Four Seasons Las Vegas: Enjoy up to $500 in hotel credit for spa treatments, cabanas and dining, with a two-night minimum stay.

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino: $200 all-in price including $100 dining credit at Andiamo Steakhouse, two passes to Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino, access to "The Night Starts Here" party. Two-night suite hotel stay, Sunday-Thursday.

Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino: No resort fee—a nightly savings of over $50.

MGM Resorts International: Up to 50% off stays at Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, NoMad Las Vegas, Park MGM, The Signature at MGM Grand, W Las Vegas and up to 25% off + $100 daily F&B at Aria Resort & Casino, Bellagio Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Vdara Hotel & Spa.

Palms Casino Resort: Save up to 50% on rooms and suites, with no resort fee and free parking. Massage specials starting at $99 at The Spa at Palms.

Resorts World Las Vegas: Up to $150 dining credit with stay.

SAHARA Las Vegas: Up to 20% off plus $25 daily resort credit, room upgrade and late check-out.

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa: 10% off prevailing rate, discounted resort fee, $20 free slot play and always free parking.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower: Midweek rates starting at $59 a night/$99 over the weekend with no resort fee, a $25 daily dining credit and STRAT Tower Admission for 2 guests.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas & The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort: Up to 33% off suites plus a $50 cocktail credit; more than $300 in dining offers, up to $100 spa credit, and two-for-one gondola rides.

Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel & Casino: Deluxe rooms from $99 plus tax (Sunday-Thursday) including $30 daily credit and waived resort fee.

‘Unbeatable value’

What they're saying:

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said in a news release, "Las Vegas has always been about delivering unforgettable experiences at every price point and with the fabulous 5-day sale we’re doubling down on that promise and inviting travelers to plan their next escape at an unbeatable value."

Combating tourism slump

By the numbers:

The promotion comes as the city experiences a downturn in tourism. According to figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), visitation through July of this year totaled about 22.64 million people, an 8% drop compared to the same period a year ago.