Large quake hits in Aegean Sea near Greece and Turkey: 4 dead, 120 injured

A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey’s western Izmir province and leaving at least four people dead.

Dozens more were injured, while some damage to buildings and the road network, and four light injuries were also reported on Samos.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that four people were killed in Izmir and 120 were injured. He said 38 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and 35 medical rescue teams were working in Izmir.

The damages comes after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck in the Aegean Sea, according to the USGS.

The map showed the earthquake struck in the water 9 miles from Néon Karlovásion, North Aegean, Greece and 20 miles from Özdere, İzmir, Turkey.

Video on social media showed buildings collapsing in Izmir, Turkey. The governor said there was no immediate information on casualties and damage.

Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk that about 20 buildings collapsed. The city is the third biggest in Turkey with about 4,5 million residents. Turkey’s interior minister tweeted six buildings in Izmir were destroyed. He said there were small cracks in some buildings in six other provinces.

A view of a quake damaged site right after a magnitude 6.6 quake shaking Turkey's Aegean Sea coast, in Izmir, Turkey on October 30, 2020. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Izmir's governor said there was no immediate information on casualties.

Different agencies put the quake's magnitudes at different strengths.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 10 miles and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to start rescue efforts. Turkish media showed at least one woman being helped from the rubble of a collapsed building. Smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including Istanbul. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage in the city, Turkey’s largest.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as the Greek capital, Athens, and in Bulgaria.

Greek seismologist Efthymios Lekkas told Greek state television ERT that it was still too early to say whether this was the main earthquake, although he said it was likely it was.

“It is an event that is evolving,” Lekkas said, adding that some damage had been reported in parts of Samos.

A tsunami warning was issued, with residents of the Samos area told to stay away from the coastline. Water rose above the dock in the main harbor of Samos and flooded the street.

Residents have also been told to stay away from buildings, as aftershocks continued to rattle the area. Local officials told state media there were reports of damage to buildings and part of the island’s road network.

Becatoros reported from Athens. Amer Cohadzic in Sarajevo, Bosnia, contributed.