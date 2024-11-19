1 dead after shooting in Long Beach; Police officer taken to hospital

A shooting ends with a person dead and a police officer taken to the hospital in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department blocked off the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue on Tuesday night. Officials did not say what prompted the shooting.

According to a report from the City News Service, a man – believed to be the suspect – was shot and killed and a police officer got hurt responding to the scene. It is unknown how many officers were involved in what is now being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

While circumstances are still unknown, a person was seen lying on the church steps nearby. Officials did not specify if that person on the church steps was the deceased suspect.

