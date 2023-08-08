Large fire destroys home, car in Redondo Beach; Residents use garden hose, squirt gun to help

A family in Redondo Beach experienced the worst night of their lives after their house was completely destroyed by a fire.

SkyFOX was over the fire scene along Kingsdale Avenue in Redondo Beach. The fire had extended to nearby power poles and neighboring fences.

At one point in the fire, a neighbor broke out a garden hose in hopes of slowing down the fire.

Another resident in the neighborhood used what appears to be a squirt gun to minimize the damage.

A nearby car was completely destroyed by the fire.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

As of 5:15 p.m., it is unknown if any injuries were reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.