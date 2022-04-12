Large fire breaks out at hotel in Camarillo

Firefighters are on scene of a 2nd alarm fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Camarillo.

Ventura County Fire officials say the fire broke out on the second floor of a 4-story hotel that is currently under construction.

There is heavy fire throughout 3rd and 4th floors of the building, according to officials.

The southbound 101 has closed at Las Posas as crews continue to battle the fire. Smoke has also affected traffic in the northbound lanes.

Smoke can be seen throughout parts of Ventura County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

