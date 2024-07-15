Brawl leads to stabbing in DTLA after Copa America final

Two people were stabbed after a large fight broke out in a downtown Los Angeles street after Colombia's loss to Argentina in the Copa America soccer final.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call reporting a large group of people fighting in the area near 847 S. Union Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Many were celebrating at the Sabor Colombiano restaurant, but the dancing quickly turned into fighting among hundreds of people.

At least two people were stabbed, one left in critical condition.

Witnesses said it was a happy environment and everyone was having a great time, so they couldn't believe it ended up in fighting.

"The soccer game had just finished, it was a lot of festivity, there was a lot of joy. There was a lot of people just having a great time," one witness recalled. "That great time turned into a lot of drinking, and that drinking turned into violence."

Police were called in riot gear to break up the large crowd, estimated at one point to be anywhere between 6 and 700 people.

No arrests were made and no suspects were identified in the stabbing of those two people, and there's been no update on their condition.