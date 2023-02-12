LAPD sergeant charged with reckless driving after crash

A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department was charged with reckless driving while on duty and seriously injuring another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday.

Ruby Aguirre, 37, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury stemming from a 2021 crash in South Los Angeles. Aguirre was responding to a call of a vehicle pursuit when she allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue and hit another car, officials said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"Sworn police officers have a responsibility to obey all laws, particularly when they are on the job and in uniform," Gascón said. "Fortunately, no one died in this instance but it will leave an indelible mark on the victim. My office’s Bureau of Victim Services is available to provide needed services or resources to help the victim during her recovery."

Aguirre will be arraigned April 17.