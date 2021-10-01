LAPD seeks public's help identifying alleged child rapist

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stalked and raped a 16-year-old girl.

Police say the suspect and the victim were passengers on the same Metro train traveling northbound from Long Beach to the Los Angeles area on the night of Sept. 26.

That night, the suspect reportedly followed the victim onto an MTA bus. When she exited off the bus near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street in LA's Historic-South Central neighborhood around 9 p.m., LAPD investigators say he grabbed the victim by the neck, threatened to kill her, and proceeded to rape her in the parking lot of an apartment building.

The suspect was described by authorities as a 35-year-old Black male with dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

