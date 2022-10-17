LAPD seeking help identifying driver in Westlake hit-and-run

Los Angeles authorities sought the public’s help finding the driver of a pickup truck who was behind the wheel during a gruesome hit-and-run in the Westlake area earlier this month.

On Oct. 1, surveillance footage shows a 22-year-old woman was severely injured after she was struck by a dark-colored pick-up truck at Eighth and Carondelet streets around 9:50 a.m. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department believe the suspect’s vehicle is a Toyota Tacoma.

The victim was knocked down to the concrete due to the impact and the driver left the scene without stopping to help or contacting authorities. The victim was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles City firefighters and was admitted to the ICU for her severe injuries suffered in the crash.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713.