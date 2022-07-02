LAPD searching for sexual assault suspect in Crenshaw area

article

Los Angeles police detectives renewed their call for the public's help Saturday to identify a sexual assault suspect who attacked a woman in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles.

The assault took place near the intersection of Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street on June 20 at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect followed the woman from the Metro Expo (E) Line station at Crenshaw and tackled her into some bushes before sexually assaulting her, police said. The victim yelled for help and a passing bicyclist saw the attack and called police. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

SUGGESTED: Lawsuit alleges school district ignored complaints of teacher's sex abuse of 11-year-old

He was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, the LAPD reported. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shirt with a large white undershirt, black shorts, white socks, black shoes and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on this suspect was asked to call LAPD's Southwest Division at 323-290-2876. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.