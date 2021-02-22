LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver that left man in critical condition; $25k reward offered

Authorities are asking the public's help to identify the driver that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday that left a 51-year-old man in critical condition.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the 1100 block of East 49th Street in South Los Angeles.

Police say 51-year-old Juan Beltran was crossing the street near his home when he was hit by a light green Toyota Prius.

According to authorities, the Prius is believed to be a model between the years 2004 and 2009. The car now has a severely damaged windshield.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer C. LaFleur, Central Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 833-3713.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on "web tips" and follow the prompts.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.