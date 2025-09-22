LAPD stepping up safety measures ahead of Jewish High Holy Days

The Brief Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Police Chief Jim McDonnell announced new safety measures for the city's Jewish communities. The LAPD will increase patrols and visibility around synagogues and community centers ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays. The actions are aimed at protecting Jewish Angelenos and combating antisemitism, according to city officials.



The Los Angeles Police Department is implementing new safety measures to protect the city's Jewish communities ahead of the upcoming High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah on Monday evening.

What they're saying:

"Any and all forms of antisemitism are unacceptable in Los Angeles and we are taking action to protect Jewish Angelenos especially as we head into the High Holy Days," Mayor Karen Bass said. "With Rosh Hashanah starting Monday evening, the LAPD is taking proactive, preventative measures. I want to thank the LAPD for their continued efforts and collaboration in protecting our communities."

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell also spoke about the new measures.

"Our officers will be visible in neighborhoods, synagogues, schools, and community centers — not only to deter crime, but also to provide reassurance and partnership," McDonnell said. "We are working hand in hand with Mayor Bass, Jewish community leaders, and our public safety partners to maintain heightened awareness and preparedness. The LAPD stands united with our Jewish communities against antisemitism and all forms of hate, and we will do everything in our power to keep every community in Los Angeles safe."

What we know:

The LAPD is taking several specific actions, including:

Additional patrols and visibility around Jewish places of worship.

Engagement with Jewish institutions and community leaders.

Ensuring officers are familiar with the dates of the Jewish High Holy Days and are educated on the customs, traditions and forms of worship observed during these sacred times.

Updating the locations and points of contact for all Jewish houses of worship, institutions, private schools and community centers.

Rosh Hashanah begins on Monday at sundown, and the 10 days of reflection it ushers in will lead to Yom Kippur, which starts the evening of October 1.

Big picture view:

This heightened security follows a significant increase in antisemitic incidents both locally and nationally.

Notably in May, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum.

In April, Los Angeles County released a report highlighting hate crime activity. This report is based on the reporting of hate incidents for 2022 and 2023.

The county found that incidents targeting Jewish people spiked 153% percent from 66 to 167.