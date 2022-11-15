LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect

article

Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month.

The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.

Authorities Tuesday released images of the suspect taken from surveillance footage near the crime scene. The suspect is seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black pants and white shoes. According to LAPD he's between 18 and 22 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 to 180 pounds.

LAPD said the man pictured in the black hoodie killed one person and shot two others in South LA on Oct 23, 2022

SUGGESTED: Denise Richards, husband shot at during road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect were asked to call the LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide Division at 213-996-4149, 213-996-4180, or 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.