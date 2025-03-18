Parole violation suspect crashes moments after LAPD called off pursuit in Northridge

Moments after the Los Angeles Police Department ended a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley, the suspect collided with other vehicles and left innocent people hurt in Northridge.

Officers ended the pursuit because the suspect was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph during the chase.

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a parole violation suspect.

The pursuit started at 7 a.m. near Gresham Street and Darby Avenue. At some point, officers called off the pursuit after they deemed it was too dangerous.

Officials said 11 minutes later, the suspect collided into other vehicles at Balboa Boulevard and Nordhoff Street.

The LAPD said said the suspect tried to make a run for it. However, officers caught up with him and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Two people were taken to the hospital

What we don't know:

The conditions of the innocent people hurt in the crash are unknown.

