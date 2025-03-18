Alhambra police, K9 unit take down pursuit suspect

The Brief A suspect was apprehended by Alhambra police and a K-9 unit after stealing a police SUV and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect abandoned the stolen SUV and attempted to hide, but was located by the police K-9. Details on how the suspect initially stole the police SUV remain unclear.



A dramatic police chase in East Hollywood ended with the arrest of a suspect who had stolen a police SUV from the Alhambra Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began around midnight when the suspect stole a police SUV from Alhambra PD in Alhambra.

The pursuit spanned several miles, starting on the 10 and 710 freeways, before ending in East Hollywood. The pursuit suspect reached speeds of up to 140 mph, authorities said.

The suspect ditched the stolen vehicle and tried to evade police by hiding, but he was ultimately located with the help of a police K-9 unit.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Details about how the suspect managed to steal the police SUV remain unclear.

The man's identity was not released.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured.