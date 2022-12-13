Surveillance video captures moment pursuit suspect crashes into fruit stand

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said.

The approximately 11-minute chase was triggered shortly before 1 p.m. by a LoJack "ping" at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

"Basically, there is a security measure on the vehicle, that when it is stolen, (the owner) can call LoJack and an LAPD airship or black-and-white (patrol vehicle) will receive a ping," according to a department spokeswoman.

A food vending stand was struck during the chase, but no one at the stand suffered any injuries, she said.

Authorities said a man estimated to be around 30 years old became trapped inside a vehicle and firefighters worked to free the victim. He was then rushed to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported despite the amount of debris seen at the crash site.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available for release.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.