LAPD police chase leads to massive crash in Chinatown; 5 hospitalized

article

A police chase ended with a massive crash with an innocent driver in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood Saturday evening.

Reports of the chase came in just before 5 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division was chasing an allegedly armed driver.

Minutes later, the chase was over, after a crash at the intersection of Alameda Street and E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

SkyFOX got to the scene just as the suspects were surrendering to police.

The suspects' car was seen in the middle of the road with heavy damage to the left side of the car. One of the tires was also completely blown off. Another car involved in the crash had slammed into a wall on the opposite side of the intersection.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

SUGGESTED: Alleged DUI driver arrested after multi-county chase ends in LA parking lot

Three suspects got out of the car in the road, and lay on the ground. Officers then moved in to take those suspects into custody, and fire crews rushed to the two vehicles.

Two people were pulled out of the wreckage — one from each car. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a total of five people were brought to the hospital, in "fair-to-moderate" condition.

Crews also pulled a small dog out of the car that had hit the building. Firefighters were seen attending to the dog, but the dog appeared to be fine.