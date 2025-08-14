Expand / Collapse search

LAPD officers shoot man waving gun at people in Arleta

Published  August 14, 2025 8:55pm PDT
Los Angeles Police officers shot a man in Arleta who they said was waving a gun at passing cars.

The Brief

    • LAPD officers shot a man in Arleta on Thursday night.
    • Officers said the man was waving a gun at people.
    • The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

LOS ANGELES - LAPD officers shot a man in Arleta on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the area of Branford Street and Arleta Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. There, a man was reportedly waving a gun at passing cars near the 5 Freeway.

After officers shot the man, paramedics took him to the hospital in stable condition. 

What we don't know:

It was not clear if the allegedly armed man fired any shots. Officials did not identify the man.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

