LAPD officers shoot man waving gun at people in Arleta
LOS ANGELES - LAPD officers shot a man in Arleta on Thursday.
What we know:
Officers were called out to the area of Branford Street and Arleta Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. There, a man was reportedly waving a gun at passing cars near the 5 Freeway.
After officers shot the man, paramedics took him to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
It was not clear if the allegedly armed man fired any shots. Officials did not identify the man.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.