LAPD officers shoot man waving gun at people in Arleta

The Brief LAPD officers shot a man in Arleta on Thursday night. Officers said the man was waving a gun at people. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.



LAPD officers shot a man in Arleta on Thursday.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the area of Branford Street and Arleta Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. There, a man was reportedly waving a gun at passing cars near the 5 Freeway.

After officers shot the man, paramedics took him to the hospital in stable condition.

SUGGESTED: Woman found dead in empty field in Anaheim

What we don't know:

It was not clear if the allegedly armed man fired any shots. Officials did not identify the man.