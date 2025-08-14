Woman found dead in empty field in Anaheim

The Brief A woman, identified as 43-year-old Jessica Elaine Crummel, was found dead in a tent in Anaheim. Her death is being investigated as a homicide by the Anaheim Police Department. Authorities are asking the public for any information regarding the woman or her death.



A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an empty field in Anaheim, according to police.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Aug. 12 at around 3 a.m., authorities responded to the 2100 block of West Crescent Avenue to check on a woman who was reported to be unconscious and bleeding.

The woman, identified as Jessica Elaine Crummel, 43, of Anaheim, was found inside a tent located in the large unoccupied field.

An initial investigation has determined Crummel was possibly living inside the tent at the time of her death.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Crummel or her death is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.