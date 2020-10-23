Expand / Collapse search

LAPD officer returns fire after suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Downtown LA

Published 
Downtown LA
City News Service
article

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer returned fire after a woman allegedly shot at officers responding to a robbery in progress in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers were flagged down by Business Improvement District security
personnel, who reported a robbery in progress near 11th and Main streets,
according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"We can confirm the female suspect fired at officers ... at least one round fired by the suspect appears to have struck the front hood of the officer's patrol vehicle,'' police wrote on Twitter.

No officers were injured, and at least one officer returned fire about 2:30 p.m.

The suspect, described as a woman in her 30s, was not struck, and she
was taken into custody, according to police.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and "expect heavy police presence and traffic delays for several hours.''
 