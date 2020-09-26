LAPD officer injured in shooting at Harbor Station

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at LAPD’s Harbor Station.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino says an officer was shot Saturday night.



LAPD Chief Michel Moore says the officer is in stable condition. He is on his way to the hospital to be with the officer.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

This shooting comes weeks after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot in an ambush style attack in Compton.

Sheriff Villanueva says there is a growing trend of police being targeted in the current climate.

Early Saturday morning, an off-duty LAPD officer driving in his personal car was shot at by another driver in Reseda. The officer was not injured, bullets only hit his vehicle.



This is a developing story

