Driver shoots at off-duty officer's car in Reseda

An SUV driver fired shots at a car driven by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer before sunrise Saturday in Reseda.

The officer was not hit. The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue.

Police say the off-duty officer was in his personal car at the time of the shooting.

The shots fired at the officer missed him but hit his car, the LAPD reported.

The officer's name was not released.

Anyone with information on the SUV driver was asked to call the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6910 or the LAPD's tipline at 877-527-

3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

