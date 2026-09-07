Hurricane Marie remnants bring record rain, high surf to Southern California

The Brief Remnants of Hurricane Marie's system brought record rainfall and powerful ocean swells to Southern California over Labor Day weekend. Surfers enjoyed extended high-surf conditions despite rain and less crowded beaches. Officials warned visitors about massive waves, strong rip currents and coastal flooding.



Southern California experienced an unusually turbulent mix of weather this Labor Day weekend, as the lingering impacts of former Hurricane Marie brought both record rainfall and massive ocean swells to the coast.

While the former hurricane stayed far from the California coast, its influence was felt across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

On Sunday, Marie triggered steady downpours across the region alongside powerful, multi-day swells.

What we know:

For local surfers, the extended high surf created rare and exceptional conditions.

"Normally the swell will last one or two days, but it just keeps going," one surfer in Malibu told FOX 11 on Monday. "Some of the best, just consistent."

Another surfer noted that Sunday's uncharacteristic rain actually worked out in their favor.

"As a surfer it's the best, no one's going out because it's raining. It's not crowded, scored big time."\

What they're saying:

The storm system delivered heavy rainfall to Los Angeles County and across neighboring counties before shifting into a hot and humid stretch for Labor Day.

"Riverside was bad, raining all day, morning and night," noted one visitor in Malibu.

Despite the light rain and muggy air on Monday, holiday visitors enjoyed the Southern California coast.

"I came from Las Vegas, so I love the weather here even if it's raining," another beachgoer in Malibu added. "Whatever it is, I just enjoy it."

Advisories and safety warnings

The combination of massive waves and strong rip currents has prompted official warnings along the coast:

A high surf advisory and coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Local surfers are urging visitors and less experienced swimmers and surfers to exercise extreme caution before stepping into the water.

"You don't want to go out if you're faint of heart," one surfer in Malibu warned. "Here, you have to be careful."