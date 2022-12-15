LAPD officer charged for allegedly showing nude photos of wife to other officers

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged by the LA County District Attorney's Office following accusations of sharing sexually explicit pictures of his wife with his colleagues without her consent.

"The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions. As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone’s privacy is violated," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement.

LAPD officials confirmed in a statement that Officer Brady Lamas has been assigned to home duties for nearly a year, beginning Jan. 31, 2022, pending an internal investigation that is being investigated by the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Lamas faces six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for distributing multiple private images, and allegedly sent the photos between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022.

The LA Times reported a restraining order was filed against Lamas and that his wife discovered the alleged nude pictures on his phone on Jan. 30, 2022. In the filing, she wrote she felt "frozen and in fear." The charges are being filed by the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

"The Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office with this matter and is troubled by the officer’s alleged off-duty conduct which does not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Police Department," the department said in a press release.

Lamas' arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 20.

