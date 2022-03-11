LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after Chinatown crash
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a crash involving a civilian car in Chinatown.
According to LAPD a call came in around 2:18 p.m. Friday for a call of an officer needing help near the intersection of Alpine Street and N. Main Street. Visuals from SkyFOX over the scene show that the other vehicle appears to be a dark four-door sedan.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear what injuries the officer sustained, but according to LAPD they're expected to be okay.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
