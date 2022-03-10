CHP officers heroically stop wrong-way driver on 10 Freeway

Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized with minor injuries for their heroic actions in stopping a wrong-way driver on the 10 Freeway overnight.

Around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, CHP received multiple 911 calls about a BMW that was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway. CHP officers immediately began conducting traffic breaks between Arlington and Crenshaw boulevards in the Mid-City area. The officers then intentionally placed their patrol vehicle in the path of the wrong-way driver, resulting in a head-on collision to prevent anyone else from being hurt.

The officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. They have since been treated and released.

Fellow officers said the action of their colleagues saved people’s lives.

"These officers with their heroic actions… they placed their lives directly into the path of that wrong-way driver, saving an unknown amount of lives," said CHP Officer Yebra.

Officials said the suspect was unconscious but breathing, and they were taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the names of the CHP officers or the wrong-way driver.

The collision prompted a SigAlert for hours and the westbound lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



