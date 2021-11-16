LAPD motorcycle officer charged with filing false police report

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with filing a false police report, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.

Alejandro Castillo, 49, was charged with one felony count each of filing a false report and perjury. He is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday.

According to the DA's office, Castillo allegedly lied about a motorist allegedly driving under the influence during an incident two years ago.

"We depend on law enforcement officers to tell the truth, especially when failure to do so jeopardizes another person’s liberty," District Attorney Gascón said.

On Oct. 18, 2019, a man was driving in the Hollywood area and was stopped by the defendant for allegedly making an unsafe left turn. The driver was given a sobriety test and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs Group.

