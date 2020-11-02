LAPD: Man in his 50s shot and killed in Canoga Park

article

One person is dead after a shooting in the Canoga Park neighborhood over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Saticoy Street and Independence Avenue in Canoga Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a 50-year-old Hispanic man with a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead and LAPD was not able to identify him on the spot.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 323-846-6553.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

