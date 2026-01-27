LAPD seizes 100 firearms from Lincoln Heights home

The Brief The LAPD served a search warrant at a Lincoln Heights home around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27. During the search, they found a cache of weapons. The resident said he has legal permits for all firearms inside the home.



Authorities said a total of 100 firearms were seized from a Lincoln Heights home after the Los Angeles Police Department served a warrant early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

LAPD officials said they found 100 weapons, including rifles and pistols, during an operation that started around 4:15 a.m. The warrant was for a prohibited possessor of firearms under California or federal law.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed police in tactical gear outside the home. A neighbor told FOX 11 the large presence of law enforcement sparked fears in the area, as they thought ICE was moving in.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the weapons being packed away into a van.

Officials confirmed the resident was detained outside the home and family members inside were cooperative with investigators.

The resident told FOX 11's Mario Ramriez off-camera that he identifies as a gun collector and that he has legal permits for all the firearms in the home.

He added that the issue stemmed from a prior case in July when he was charged with having a weapon inside his car without a permit that kept him from owning firearms.

All weapons were taken from the home and no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.