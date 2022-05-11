LAPD investigating triple shooting in Canoga Park

An investigation is underway after three men were found shot in Canoga Park early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 6900 block of Loma Verde Avenue around 12:50 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Two of the men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds by paramedics and the third victim drove himself to a hospital.

No further information was immediately released and police said the victims were not cooperating with investigators.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.