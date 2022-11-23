Social media influencer robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating yet another home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

The LAPD received a call at 3 a.m. Wednesday from a home believed to be used as an Airbnb in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, located near Bonnie Hill and Mulholland drives.

LAPD investigators were told the victims were asleep and were awakened by at least two suspects wearing ski masks who managed to gain access into the multi-million-dollar home. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and used it to pistol-whip one of the victims, which left them with head injuries.

Authorities said the suspects proceeded to ransack the home and robbed the victims of jewelry worth an estimated $1 million before they left the scene.

When first responders arrived, the victims were evaluated by medical personnel and did not require hospitalization.

The names of the victims have not been released. However, FOX 11 has learned one of the victims is a popular social media influencer in his 20s.

It’s unknown if this was another follow-home robbery or if the victims may have shared their location on social media.

The investigation is ongoing.