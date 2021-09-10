LAPD investigating after deadly shooting in East Hollywood

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating after a man was shot to death in East Hollywood early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard about six shots and believe that the victim may have been running from the gunman.

When paramedics arrived, the victim was unconscious and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.

