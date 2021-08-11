LAPD investigating fatal shooting in Fairfax area

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Fairfax area Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Melrose Ave. and Genesee Ave. around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Images from SkyFOX show the intersection closed off as investigators comb the area, often entering a shoe store at the corner.

A man in his 20's was pronounced dead, a suspect also in his 20's fled the area. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short hair wearing black shorts, black shirt and black shoes. He was last seen driving a Silver Toyota Camry with the license plate number BC10D32.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

