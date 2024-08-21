Chase driver surrenders after passengers run from car

At least one person was arrested after a high-speed police chase ended in the Pacoima area Wednesday night.

SkyFOX caught up with the chase on the 118 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence.

After reaching speeds upwards of 90 mph, the chase got off the freeway in Pacoima.

The driver led officers down side streets at upwards of 50 mph, before driving down an alleyway near Lehigh Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard.

That's when three passengers got out of the car and made a run for it. But the driver continued on.

The chase didn't last long after that. The driver continued for only a few minutes, before pulling nicely into a parking spot near Norris Avenue and Pierce Street, getting out of the car, and lying on his stomach.

Officers took the driver into custody. It's unclear if any of the three passengers who fled from the car were arrested.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.