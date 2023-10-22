LAPD cadet Dominic Malachi dies unexpectedly at 24

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the sudden death of one its cadets.

The LAPD announced Saturday that 24-year-old Dominic Malachi had "passed away unexpectedly" on Oct. 17.

Malachi was previously a cadet with the Hollenbeck Area and Associate Community officer at the Rampart Area, according to the LAPD.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, both part of the LAPD family, and all of his friends and loved ones," the LAPD said in a statement posted on X. "Dominic, your smile lit up a room. Your work ethic was highly praised. You will be forever missed young man. Rest in Peace Dominic."

His cause of death was not released.

No other information was immediately available.