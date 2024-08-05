'If I die, we all die': Bodycam video shows man attempting to set fire to RV with wife and children inside

The Los Angeles Police Department released bodycam video of a man attempting to set fire to an RV with his wife and two children inside.

The incident occurred July 4, 2024, around 12:45 a.m., near 51st Street and Central Ave. in South LA, when officers responded to a call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon Domestic Violence Restraining Order (RO) violation.

The victim, who was married to the suspect 34-year-old Carlos Rangel, told police that he was threatening to burn her RV with herself and her two children inside.

When officers arrived, they found Rangel standing at the back of the RV. He immediately moved away from the RV and reached into his front waistband.

In the video, officers can be heard repeatedly shouting at Rangel to show his hands. He refuses and says "release my family" multiple times.

For several minutes, officers told him to put his hands up and surrender but he refused repeatedly. On video he could be heard saying "You guys ain't here to help me. If we fight, one of us will die here tonight. Tonight we all die. If I die, we all die."

An officer told Rangel that if he refuses to comply, a 40mm Less-Lethal-Launcher (LLL) will be used. Rangel continued to reach for his waistband which resulted in two officers deploying a total of three rounds from their 40mm LLL at him.

Rangel was struck by the rounds and taken into custody without further incident.

The police department said the object in his waistband was later determined to be a cordless drill.

Rangel was taken to a local hospital, where he was admitted for a fractured index finger sustained as a result of the 40mm deployment. No other injuries were reported.

Rangel was booked for attempted murder.