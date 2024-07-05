LA man accused of trying to set RV on fire with wife, 2 kids inside

Police near South Los Angeles arrested a man Thursday, after they said he tried to set an RV on fire with his wife and her two kids inside.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on July 4. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call after a woman called 911 saying that her husband, against whom she had a restraining order, was harassing her, threatening to burn down the family's RV.

When officers got there, they found the husband, identified as 34-year-old Carlos Rangel, standing near the back of the RV. When officers approached Rangel, they said he stepped back and reached for his waistband. The officers ordered Rangel to move his hand, but he refused.

SUGGESTED: LAFD arson team investigates two blazes connected to South LA church in same week

That's when officers shot Rangel with less-lethal rounds. From there, officers were able to take Rangel into custody without incident. They later found that the object tucked in Rangel's waistband was a cordless drill.

Rangel was booked for attempted murder.

The LAPD's Force Investigation Division and LAFD arson investigators are looking into the incident.