Standoff between LAPD, barricaded suspect underway in Harbor City

A standoff is underway in Harbor City between a possibly armed domestic violence suspect and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday, officials said.

Officers sent to the 26200 block of President Avenue about 9 a.m. on a domestic violence call learned that the man was possibly armed with a firearm, according to the LAPD.

Police established a perimeter, sent for a SWAT team and routed traffic away from the area.

Officials confirmed shots were heard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

City News Service contributed to this report.