Standoff between LAPD, barricaded suspect underway in Harbor City
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A standoff is underway in Harbor City between a possibly armed domestic violence suspect and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday, officials said.
Officers sent to the 26200 block of President Avenue about 9 a.m. on a domestic violence call learned that the man was possibly armed with a firearm, according to the LAPD.
Police established a perimeter, sent for a SWAT team and routed traffic away from the area.
Officials confirmed shots were heard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
