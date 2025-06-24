Langer’s Deli removes egg surcharge, owner announces

Langer’s Deli, a beloved restaurant in Los Angeles’ Westlake District, provided an update regarding its egg surcharge on Tuesday.

Restaurant owner, Norm Langer, released the following statement:

"At Langer’s Deli, we’ve always viewed our customers as family and believed that upfront and candid conversation is the only way to go.

Earlier this year, when the cost of eggs skyrocketed due to bird flu and supply chain issues, I announced to the public that we were implementing a temporary surcharge of 50 cents per egg to help offset some of these extraordinary costs. Though other food costs also rose, we chose not to raise our menu prices.

Today, with egg prices finally stabilizing, we’re pleased to share that we’ve recently removed the egg surcharge. I want to thank our customers for their understanding and support. As always, our priority remains serving the highest-quality food at a fair price, without compromise.

From all of us at Langer’s, thank you for being part of our story."

Last year, the iconic deli was facing a closure due to crime and homelessness in the area.

Langer then held a meeting with LA Mayor Karen Bass where he said he wants customers to feel safe.

